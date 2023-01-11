Eric Church playing Pine Knob as part of summer tour

(WXYZ) — Country music superstar Eric Church is embarking on his first-ever summer amphitheater tour and he'll be in metro Detroit in June.

Church, who is known as "The Chief," will perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Friday, June 23. He'll be joined by Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Stripes.

He last played in Detroit in January 2022 when he played in the round at Little Caesars Arena.

The tour will kick off the day before, on June 22, in Milwaukee, and wrap up in September in Florida.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, with his fan club members in the Church Choir getting access on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.