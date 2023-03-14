Drake coming to Little Caesars Arena on July 8; here's how to get tickets

Superstar singer and rapper Drake is coming to Detroit for the first time in years this summer as part of his long-awaited tour.

According to LiveNation, Drake and 21 Savage will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, July 8 as part of the "It's All A Blur" tour presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m., but there are presale opportunities.

The first tickets will be available to Cash App Card customers with an exclusive ticket presale link starting Wednesday, March 15 through Thursday, March 16. You can use the first nine digits of your Cas App Card to access the presale and then complete the purchase with the card.

Sprite is also offering a presale from 12 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m., and fans can look for updates on the Sprite website and sign up for Sprite emails to get access.

This is the first time Drake is hitting the road since 2018 when he went on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Since then, he has released four albums, including his most recent album, "Her Loss," with 21 Savage.