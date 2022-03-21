Watch
Detroit Zoo announces passing of miniature donkey Gio, who had been there for 27 years

Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 21, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said one of the miniature donkeys, Giovanni, has died.

Known as Gio, the miniature donkey spent 27 years at the zoo, delighting staff and guests who visited from around the world.

He was easily recognizable by his dark gray fur and white spot on his forehead, and spent most of his time by his fellow donkey, Knick-Knack, and was her companion.

According to a zoo spotlight video from 2020, the donkeys age was older than most other miniature donkeys.

