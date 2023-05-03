Lawsuit alleges student accused of having vape pen strip-searched at Detroit school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Wayne County following an alleged incident involving a student being strip-searched by school staff members because they believed the student was in possession of a vape pen.

In the lawsuit, lawyers accuse the school and its employees violated the students’ 4th Amendment Rights.

“It has long been said that students do not shed their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse door, attorney Hannah Fielstra said.

“The school had no justifiable reason to strip search an eighth-grade girl for a vape pen. It is not a weapon and did not present an imminent danger to anyone. There were no credible threats of violence. A strip search is one of the most invasive searches recognized by law and it was performed on a teenage girl during school. The circumstances of this strip search were not only humiliating, but her constitutional rights were violated. The school went too far.”

Ernst Law Firm, PLC filed the lawsuit against George Crockett Academy in Detroit after a female eighth-grade student was reportedly strip-searched down to her underwear by two female school staff members looking for a vape pen.

School staff were informed by another student, who is known to have animosity toward the eighth grader, that the student had a vape pen in her underwear.

The lawsuit says, Thomas Goodley, George Crockett Academy’s principal, authorized Lakeisha Johnson, a school counselor, and Shawn Shwartz, an instructional coach, to conduct the search without contacting the students’ guardian. Goodley, the lawsuit said, also authorized a search of the students’ locker, backpack, pockets and classroom.

The lawsuit alleges the strip search took place during school hours in Johnson’s office that has two windows with only one covered by paper.

The student, lawyers said, was directed by school staff to remove her shirt and pants and was told to lift up her bra and to fold down the top of her underwear.

The lawsuit said, an object was visible and the student was asked what she had in her underwear. Johnson, the staff member, was informed that the object was a menstrual pad. Prior to the incident, Johnson was made aware the student was on her period because she gave the student pads earlier that same day.

Johnson indicated she believed the student, the lawsuit alleges, and the search stopped.

Johnson and Schwartz informed Goodley that no vape pen was located on the eighth grader nor in her possession. The student was not disciplined and then told to return to class. The student who made the accusations was also not disciplined.

No vape pen was ever found. The student repeatedly denied being in possession of a vape pen.

After the incident, the eight graders’ parent contacted the school. The principal initially denied the strip-search happened, but later indicated the student voluntarily removed her clothes to prove she didn’t have a vape pen.