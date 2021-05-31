Watch

Venues more than ready for loosened restrictions Tuesday

Indoor capacity limits increase to 50% on June 1st
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 18:47:37-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday is a big day, the smaller the venue. On June 1st, lifting restrictions will make for an easier time running a small venue space like wedding venues, funeral home or event space.

Tuesday, capacity restrictions on outdoor events disappear; indoor events can take place at 50% capacity. In similarly good news for bars, the state’s 11 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew also expires June 1st.

“That means that an indoor social gathering like a wedding or a funeral or a conference, or a graduation party will be allowed to resume at 50% capacity,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week announcing the loosening of restrictions. “Life is getting back to normal.”

Safe to say, venue owners like Hannah Berry, who owns Lions and Rabbits – a wedding venue in GR – are happy to be a little more back in business.

The venue, which also doubles as an art gallery, had been using the former to support the latter but that changed for the opposite this year when weddings venues were all but shuttered as the virus spread.

“This is a very small venue for very intentional work,” said Berry. “It’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘job well done,’ we waited and now we’re here.”

