Miguel Cabrera to serve as co-chair of Protect Michigan Commission to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera has volunteered to serve as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission to help promote the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“We are grateful that ‘Miggy’ is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”

Cabrera and the Tigers have offered to produce public service announcements in English and Spanish that will encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated and continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing.

“I am honored by Gov. Whitmer’s appointment as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and look forward to using my platform to increase awareness of how getting vaccinated can help slow COVID-19 infections,” Cabrera said in a press release. “Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful.”

The Protect Michigan Commission is made up of a diverse array of industries, professions and backgrounds. Their goal is facilitating at least 100,000 shots in arms daily.

To date, Michigan has administered 6,657,997 vaccines. Currently, 48.8% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, with 35.9% percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older being fully vaccinated.

