Michigan reports 101 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 18, 2021
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 101 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools Monday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. On Monday, Michigan reported 8,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 3-day period.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 1,090,021 and the number of deaths total 21,609.

A list of new school outbreaks is below:

