Here are the COVID-19 rules for all of Michigan's public universities

(WXYZ) — College students across the state and around the country will head back to campus in the next few weeks.

It comes amid rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the delta variant. Michigan has 15 public universities, which have different rules regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine. Some are requiring it, while others haven't yet taken that step.

See details about each university's plans and rules below.

Central Michigan University

CMU is not requiring the vaccine, but is requiring masks for students in the classrooms through September. They are encouraging students, staff and faculty to get the vaccine, and are offering a vaccine incentive program to students with 101 winners to get a $75 gift card and one student getting full tuition.

Eastern Michigan University

Eastern Michigan is also not requiring a COVID-19 vaccine but is mandating face masks to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Students will also have to complete a daily COVID-19 health screening each day they plan to be on campus.

Ferris State University

Ferris State, as of an Aug. 9 update, is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine but is encouraging all students to get it. There will be free vaccine pop-up clinics during move-in week.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Grand Valley State University

Grand Valley State is requiring all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated by Sept. 30, as of an update on Aug. 6.

Face masks will also be required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Lake Superior State University

LSSU has not required COVID-19 vaccines as of their latest COVID-19 response page, but is encouraging people to wear masks or face coverings when in public indoor spaces

Michigan State University

Michigan State will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated by Aug. 31, and masks are required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. That's as of July 30, 2021.

Michigan Tech University

Michigan Tech said it will move to Health and Safety Level Two beginning Aug. 15 for at least five weeks. That means face masks will be required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The university is not requiring vaccines at this time.

Northern Michigan University

On July 29, Northern Michigan announced its protocols for the fall. According to the university, nearly 80% of employees and 63% of the on-campus student population have been vaccinated.

NMU is not requiring vaccines but is requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

Oakland University

OU will not require vaccines but will require masks indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Saginaw Valley State University

As of Aug. 6, SVSU will require masks in classroom settings, labs, study rooms and others for everyone through at least Sept. 15.

Vaccines are not required but are encouraged, and SVSU said more than 75% of faculty and staff and 70% of students are vaccinated.

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, Dearborn & Flint

U of M will require all students, faculty and staff on all three campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They must submit their vaccination information before the start of the fall term. It also applies to those who are working or learning remotely. Proof of vaccination must be submitted by Aug. 30, and you can apply for a medical or religious exemption. Masks will also be required indoors.

Wayne State University

Wayne State is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all people who are present on campus in the fall. They must submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. Masks are also required indoors.

Western Michigan University

As of Aug. 4, WMU did reinstate its mask policy for everyone indoors. The university is not requiring a vaccination but encouraging everyone to get it. If the CDC determines the county's transmission rate goes below "substantial," then the mask requirement will only be for unvaccinated people.

