Grand Rapids again requiring city workers to wear masks indoors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again asking city workers to mask indoors because of the delta variant of COVID-19's recent rise in Kent County.

City Manager Mark Washington signed an administrative order requiring employee masking in the workplace beginning Wednesday, where work is indoors and maintaining six feet of social distance isn’t possible.

The requirement encompasses both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, according to a news release.

In addition, all staff attending meetings open to the public are required to wear protective face coverings.

Community members attending meetings or visiting city building will be asked to do the same and will be provided masks if needed.

City employees can ask an individual to wear a mask when receiving service or ask unmasked individuals to move to a space where distancing is possible.

“Data indicates that well over 90% of recent COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization are among those who have not been vaccinated,” Washington said. “Our primary concern is with the health and safety of our employees and those we serve. We continue to encourage vaccination among the workforce as the single best protective measure to ensure this is possible.”

The administrative order will remain in effect through Oct. 14 or until Kent County is no longer classified in the “substantial” risk category or higher by the Centers for Disease Control.

