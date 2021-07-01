Gov. Whitmer to announce COVID vaccination sweepstakes for chance to win cash, scholarships

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has hopped on the incentive train, announcing Wednesday the "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" for Michiganders.

The sweepstakes is in partnership with Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways.

Although the full details of the sweepstakes will be announced during a press conference Thursday morning, the prizes have been announced.

Vaccinated Michiganders will get a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash, and nine $55,000 college scholarships will be given out through a lottery-style raffle.

The press conference will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine rate has slowed immensely. The state just surpassed 5 million people with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly two months after crossing the 4 million mark.