US sets the stage for COVID booster shots for millions

Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 23, 2021
(AP) — The U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 stands on the verge of a major new phase: Government advisers on Thursday recommended booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for millions of Americans.

This, despite concern among some experts that the extra shots will do little to slow the pandemic.

The advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra doses for people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and people who are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

It also said boosters can be offered to people ages 18 to 49 with underlying conditions.

The shots would be given at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

