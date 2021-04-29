Watch

Drive-thru vaccine clinic to be held at Portage Senior Center next week

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 16:52:54-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — A drive-thru vaccine clinic is scheduled to be held at the Portage Senior Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the Moderna vaccine will be administered by members of Advanced Health Pharmacy by appointment only and that a second clinic is scheduled for June 2 during the same hours to provide the second dose.

“We are grateful to Advanced Health Pharmacy for partnering with the Portage Senior Center to offer this vaccine clinic,” says City Manager Joe La Margo. “Getting people vaccinated is a critical step in combating the pandemic and we are happy to play a role in the effort.”

Those interested are asked to call the Portage Senior Center at 269-329-4555 to schedule an appointment.

