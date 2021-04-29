Drive-thru vaccine clinic to be held at Portage Senior Center next week

PORTAGE, Mich. — A drive-thru vaccine clinic is scheduled to be held at the Portage Senior Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the Moderna vaccine will be administered by members of Advanced Health Pharmacy by appointment only and that a second clinic is scheduled for June 2 during the same hours to provide the second dose.

“We are grateful to Advanced Health Pharmacy for partnering with the Portage Senior Center to offer this vaccine clinic,” says City Manager Joe La Margo. “Getting people vaccinated is a critical step in combating the pandemic and we are happy to play a role in the effort.”

Those interested are asked to call the Portage Senior Center at 269-329-4555 to schedule an appointment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube