BREAKING: Multiple injuries after building collapses near Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — A building collapsed near the Boise Airport and several people are injured.

First responders from several agencies are on the scene. The call came in around 4:50 P.M. Wednesday.

Several viewers have shared pictures and videos with Idaho News 6. It happened at a structure off Rickenbacker St. and Luke St.

Wright St. has been closed.

The Boise Airport has not been impacted.

Emergency responders are on scene of a reported building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street. There are reports of multiple injuries. The Boise Airport is not impacted. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) February 1, 2024

This is a developing story.

We have several crews on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.