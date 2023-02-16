Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver his most substantial account Thursday of his government's efforts to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown objects over the U.S.

The White House said Biden would speak at 2 p.m. at the White House.

Watch the press conference here:

His remarks come after high-stakes aerial drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.

Biden has directed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an "interagency team" to review U.S. procedures after the downing of the China balloon, as well as three other objects that the U.S. now believes are most likely "benign."

