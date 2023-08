The Lake Orion community is mourning the loss of a man who lived on the streets of the village for more than 20 years.

Bruce Gertz was well-known in the community and even featured in one of our news stories back in 2019.

Fate of homeless man up in the air

Police announced Gertz's death on their Facebook page, and said he was a humble man who enjoyed the village and the township, and talked to anyone who would stop and listen.

Gertz was 68 years old.