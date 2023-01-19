Crews on scene of reported ammonia leak at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — Crews are on the scene of a reported ammonia leak at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena Thursday afternoon.

Detroit Fire says the report came in around 3:15 p.m.

Officials say a small leak was discovered in the basement. We're told it's still early in the investigation to be able to determine what caused the leak.

Everyone who was in the building has been evacuated, according to officials. Officials say two people may have had minor chemical exposure, but are doing OK.

According to the CDC, high levels of ammonia can irritate and burn the skin, mouth, throat, lungs, and eyes. Very high levels can cause death.

