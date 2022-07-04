LANSING, Mich. — Thousands of abortion rights activists met at the state Capitol Monday to protest the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade . This has been one of a few protests that have occurred at the Capitol over the past week after the decision was announced on June 24.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the goal of the protest was to meet during Lansing’s 4th of July Celebration Parade. About 1,600 people said they were attending the protest.

Protest organizers tell FOX 47 News that the goal was not to stop the parade, but a small group of protesters blocked the streets of the parade route, forcing the parade to turn around.

Protesters, while blocking the street, chanted, “No celebration with forced procreation," while holding a sign with those words.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

