AAA brings back Tow to Go program for Independence Day weekend

(WXYZ) — In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road on the Fourth of July, AAA said it is activating its "Tow to Go" program through Tuesday, July 5 at 6 a.m..

The program helps provide transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, and it is available in Michigan.

According to AAA, the Tow to Go program will transport impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

AAA said this should be treated as a last resort and people should first try and use cabs, designated drivers, or other ride-share services.

The AAA service is available to AAA members and non-members. Anyone who desperately needs a ride can call 855-286-9246.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” a spokesperson for AAA Adrienne Woodland said. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also set up a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”