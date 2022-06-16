200 millionth vehicle crosses Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday

The 200 millionth vehicle crossed the Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, more than 64 years after the bridge first opened to traffic.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the Dalman family from Tawas City crossed the bridge at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday. Kurt was driving with his wife, Anna, and their kids, Seth and Teresa in the car.

"We’re headed to Pictured Rocks. This will be the kids’ first big hike," Anna said. "We were very surprised. We had no idea (this milestone was coming up)."

They were met by bridge authority staff outside of the toll plaza after they drove through the booth going northbound. They were given a framed print of the bridge and a gift basket with local items.

The bridge opened on Nov. 1, 1957 after construction began in May 1954.

On Sept. 6, 2009, Richard Snyder of Clare, Mich. drove the 150 millionth vehicle across the bridge.

"It's our customers who pay the tolls that support the ongoing operation and maintenance of the Mackinac Bridge, so it's only right that we recognize this milestone in the bridge's 65-year history," Bridge Authority Chairman Patrick Gleason said on the occasion. "The bridge has been a critical connection for our state for more than six decades now, but it's remarkable to know that so many vehicles, and countless more people, have crossed in that time."

On Sept. 6, 2009, Richard Snyder of Clare, Michigan, drove the 150 millionth vehicle across the bridge.