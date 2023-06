DETROIT (WXYZ) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Duchess Street near Britain Avenue.

Police said two people on the plane suffered minor injuries.

WXYZ A small airplane crashed into a Detroit neighborhood on May 31, 2023.

What led up to the crash is currently unknown. Investigators said there was no fuel spill and the plane did not hit any power lines.

No residents were hurt.

