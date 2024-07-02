11-year-old girl 'mistakenly' lights illegal explosive, significantly injured

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 11-year-old girl suffered “significant injuries” after an illegal device exploded in a River Rouge home.

It happened last Thursday on Superior Street near Eaton Street.

Initially, the incident was thought to have been caused by a firework. However, it instead was an illegal explosive, police said.

The girl was with her twin sister when one of them “mistakenly lit” the device, the River Rouge Public Safety Department said. The girls realized it was a mistake and attempted to stop the device in a bathroom sink.

By then, it was too late and exploded. One of the twins’ right hand and forearm needed to be amputated. The other sister had minor cuts and bruises.

A neighbor provided aid to the girls.

The explosive damaged both the interior and exterior of the home, deeming it uninhabitable, police said.

Police confirmed that the device was not a commercial firework and was an illegal explosive. Remaining material from the explosive is being tested by the Michigan State Police Laboratory.

Investigators said the device belonged to the girls’ grandfather, who “left the device in plain view and unsupervised.” He was arrested but the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office did not press charges against him.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family by River Rouge police to help pay for medical expenses, new housing and other needs to help them recover.

“Our thoughts are with the twin sisters and their family during this difficult time. We urge the public to exercise caution and follow all safety guidelines when handling any type of explosive device. Together, we can prevent such tragic accidents from happening in the future,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 313-842-8700.

