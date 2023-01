DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Detroit this morning.

The incident happened at a station near 8 Mile and Burt Road, police say.

We're told a suspect was shot and injured and transported to a local hospital. The officer involved is OK and uninjured, according to police.

Police are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as details become available.