Negotiations between Boeing and union machinists begin

After months of Boeing facing backlash over recent plane mishaps and safety concerns, the company is starting contract negotiations with its largest union.

This is the first time in 16 years that the International Association of Machinists has been able to fully negotiate a new contract, and union leaders plan on using the momentum of recent labor movements and the current Boeing safety concerns regarding the Max 737 as leverage.

Over 32,000 machinists at Boeing are represented by IAM, located in Washington, Oregon and California.

Demands from the union include a 40% wage increase, better pension plans, commitment by Boeing to building its next new plane in the Pacific Northwest, and having more of a say in Boeing's quality and safety assurance.

"People are proud of the work they do, the product they build and feel that the rug is pulled out from under them, and we're going to try and solve some of those issues through bargaining, through this agreement, and get something that respects our members," said Jon Holden, president of IAM District 751.

Boeing says they are confident they can reach a deal both good for workers and their business.

"As we sit down at the bargaining table, we believe there's a path to a new deal, a deal that addresses your needs while allowing our company to remain competitive so we can bring home new business for all of us," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing's Commercial Airplane division, in a video statement released earlier in the week.

If things don't go well between the two parties, a strike authorization vote could happen in July. The current contract with IAM expires Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

