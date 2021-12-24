MSU Board of Trustees makes Mel Tucker second highest paid college football coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The MSU Board of Trustees approved a $95 million 10-year contract extension for head football coach Mel Tucker's contract Friday, making Tucker the second-highest-paid college football coach behind Alabama's Nick Saban.

"I think we've seen right from the beginning, the kind of impact Mel Tucker can have on a program," MSU President Samuel Stanley said at the board's meeting Friday morning.

Tucker led the program to a 10-2 record this fall, beating Michigan and earning a berth in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

"The program has seen unprecedented increases in alumni and fans support, and donor support. So I think all these things translate into a successful program and I think that's what we're betting on in the future and investing in the future with Mel," Stanley said.

Donations from two MSU alumni, Mat Ishbia, the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, and Steve St. Andre, the founder and CEO of Shift Digital, are making the hefty salary increase possible.

