You're invited to the free Kroc Block Party on Aug. 18

The free community-wide Kroc Block Party brings family fun, fitness, and fellowship at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on August 18.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids and parents alike can come to the Kroc Center to celebrate the end of summer at this free event. Everyone can cool off on the Kroc Center's giant slip-and-slide, listen to live music, fitness demonstrations, enjoy free ice cream, and so much more.

Families are also encouraged to learn more about Kroc Center membership, along with Kroc Church and other programs open to the public.

Accessible transportation is available via the Rapid’s Silver Line, which stops directly in front of the Kroc Center.

The event will be canceled in the event of heavy rain or lightning. Visit the Kroc Center’s website GrKrocCenter.org, Facebook page, or call 616.588.7200 for more information and updates.