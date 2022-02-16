Winter concerts coming to Soaring Eagle properties

Need a great indoor activity that will be fun for the whole family? Soaring Eagle Waterpark is the answer, where people can swoop down the slides, relax in the lazy river, and enjoy themed weekends.

It's all about Love Your Pets Weekend on February 18 and 19. Make a picture frame for a photo of you and your pet, play charades, enjoy storytime and watch "Lilo and Stitch" on Friday, along with "The Good Dinosaur" on Saturday.

Learn Kung Fu on February 25 and 26. Crafts, a scavenger hunt, storytime, and watch "Kung Fu Panda" on Friday.

Be sure to put this upcoming show at the casino on the calendar. On February 19, alternative rock lovers will want to snag tickets for Collective Soul with special guest, Everclear.

Actor, comedian, and TV host Joel McHale will take the stage on March 11! One of his career highlights includes hosting the satire show, "The Soup", and he's even had his own show on Netflix.

Newly added for May 27 is the funny duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short. "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today" is a show that redefines form in unexpected and profound ways.

To get tickets to this show and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

