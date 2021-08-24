We're Open: Urban Roots

Urban Roots is a community farm and education center located in Southeast Grand Rapids. Here everyone works together to learn, grow and share meal ideas.

Urban Roots is located at 1316 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting urbanrootsgr.org or their Instagram page.

Berger Chevrolet partners up with Fox 17 to sponsor the "We're Open" campaign, recognizing and supporting local businesses in West Michigan.

To learn more about how Berger Chevrolet's "We're Open, West Michigan" campaign, visit bergerchevy.com/Berger-Gives-Back.

We're Open is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.