Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Warm your belly and your heart at Soup's On For All! charity fundraiser

Event will take place at The B.O.B. on January 29
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 13:01:47-05

Soup is the best wintertime food, and there's nothing better than warming bellies with delicious soup. There's an event taking place where people can warm their bellies and hearts by supporting God's Kitchen at the annual charity event, Soup's On For All!

Soup's On For All!, hosted by Catholic Charities West Michigan, will feature over 30 soups, bread and pastries from Panera Bread, gourmet desserts from Amway, live music, and a hand-painted soup bowl.

Catholic Charities West Michigan's food programs address the needs of the most hungry and vulnerable in the community. Soup's On For All! celebrates these programs, and raises money for God's Kitchen to support the thousands of people who suffer from food insecurity.

The event will take place on January 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 presale and $60 at the door.

To learn more, visit soupsonforall.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book