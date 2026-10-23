Vinyl & Vintage GR returning for eighth year this Sunday in Grand Rapids

Vinyl & Vintage GR is preparing to host their eighth annual show this weekend, and it is set to be the community's largest event.

On Sunday, October 25, attendees will be able to celebrate local vintage sellers, makers, record collectors, and more by shopping at the over 30 participants. The event will also feature live DJs and music, live art, as well as Henna artists, a mocktail bar, and appearance from Antojitos El Torro food truck.

The event will also feature multiple raffle prizes up for grabs, with all proceeds supporting local disc jockeys.

The event is family-friendly and will be held at Fifth Street Hall, located at 701 Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. It is free to attend and the market begins at 1 p.m.

Visit vinylandvintagegr.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with future events.

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