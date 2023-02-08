Upgrade your gear and improve your swing at the West Michigan Golf Show

For golfers looking for a new set of clubs or a chance to improve their swing, the West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place is a must-attend event.

The West Michigan Golf Show features hundreds of exhibits from courses and resorts to clubs and merchandise. There'll also be fabulous door prizes, free golf lessons, seminars, and the Treetops Hole-in-One Challenge where everyone has a chance to win prizes and $100 cash on the spot for an ace.

Plus, there'll be free seminars and clinics all weekend on the Instructional Stage by some of the best golf teachers and presenters in Michigan.

The golf show will take place from February 10-12. Friday is Ladies' Day with special events & giveaways like a $10,000 putting contest, a long drive contest, and a special Family Fun Golf Zone.

Tickets cost $12, with kids 14 and under getting in for free.

To get more details on the show and activities available, visit westmichigangolfshow.com.