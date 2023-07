Brace yourself for a truly amazing and hilarious magic show. This fantastic 45-minute, high-energy presentation will appear to last only as long as it takes you to say, "Abracadabra!"

Tom Plunkard joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give a sneak peek of the shows, and why kids should come to these free performances.

Tom Plunkard’s Amazing Adventureswill be taking place at various KDL branches for the next couple of weeks.

Discover dates and times at kdl.org/events.