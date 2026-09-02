The Found Cottage Mercantile Market Returns with Antiques, Artisans, and More

The Found Cottage just celebrated 10 years in business, and is now hosting the Found Cottage Mercantile Market on September 4 and 5.

Shoppers can expect to see a few of the country's best antique dealers, artisans, unique shops and food trucks. If you are looking for one-of-a-kind shopping you won't want to miss this!

The Found Cottage Mercantile hours run Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Attendance costs $25 on Friday, $15 on Saturday with a $5 discount if you purchase your ticket early online.

The Found Cottage owners, Abby Albers, Liz Marie Galvan, and Lisa VanDyke stopped by the studio to share more about what shoppers can expect.

For more information, please visit thefoundcottagemercantile.com

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok