Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Taste of Hope fundraiser for American Cancer Society is just days away

While the event is sold out, here is a way you can donate to their mission
Posted at 2023-11-02T12:09:05-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 12:09:05-04

Taste of Hope, a huge event that aims to ramp up the fight against cancer, will have chefs go head-to-head to compete in making the best dish.

The event will raise funds for the American Cancer Society, serving those in Michigan and beyond struggling with a cancer diagnosis.

Taste of Hope: A Chefs' Competition raised over $238,000 in its first year to support the American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

While the fundraiser event itself is sold out, people can still contribute by making a monetary donation to the American Cancer Society by scanning the QR code in the image above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book