Take a jog with your sweetheart during the Kentwood Valentine's Dash 5K

For those who love to run, the City of Kentwood will host its sixth annual Valentine's Dash 5K on February 11.

The run starts at 11 a.m. at Kent District Library- Kentwood Branch.

An awards ceremony will follow in the library's community room around noon, including Valentine-themed snacks, music, and a photo booth.

Online registration costs $40 and is available until February 10. Registration includes a long-sleeved shirt, along with other participant-packet goodies while supplies last. Runners who sign up as a couple save $5 each.

All proceeds will benefit Kentwood's Little Free Pantry, which provides food and personal care items to members of the community in need. Participants who bring a nonperishable item or monetary donation for Kentwood's Little Free Pantry will be entered to win a special door prize

For more event information, visit kentwood.us/ValentinesDash.