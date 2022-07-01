Watch Now
Subway adds 12 new sandwiches to their menu

Subway reveals 12 new sandwiches as part of Subway Series
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 09:49:06-04

Subway is introducing the Subway Series, an all-new menu of the 12 best sandwiches in Subway history.

The culinary experts at Subway spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to come up with the 12 new mouth-watering sandwiches. They brought four of them to the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to show off the tasty flavors:

The Monster

THe Monster_Footlong.jpg

The Boss

The Boss_Footlong.jpg

The Great Garlic

Great Garlic_Footlong.jpg

All American Club

All American Club_Footlong.jpg

Try these sandwiches for free on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Subway will be giving away up to one million 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating Grand Rapids locations.

Take a look at their complete menu by visiting subway.com.

Sponsored by Subway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
