"Stay Out Of The Danger Zone" is a free resource to help those with gambling addictions

Gambling has been around for thousands of years, but with the invention of the Internet, almost anything can be wagered on. While for most it's an occasional and entertaining outlet, it can morph into an addiction and cause all sorts of trouble.

The reality is gambling can be dangerous to the point where people can have gambling disorders, which is why it's important to help people "Stay Out of the Danger Zone." Leigh Moerdyke, a gambling disorder prevention specialist joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share more about their online resource by the same name, and how it can help those with gambling addictions.

Stay Out of the Danger Zone, which helps people recognize some of the warning signs and even provides tips to help you or a loved one keep things in check. It's a judgment-free sight, meaning that people will not be chastized or ridiculed for their gambling addiction, but supported in their road to recovery.

There is also a "411 Section" for parents because even teens and minors are interested in gambling.

Learn more and discover resources on how to stop a gambling habit by visiting stayoutofthedangerzone.com.

