See the advancement in artificial grass from Purchase Green at the Home & Garden Show

The Home and Garden Show is underway at DeVos Place, filled with living plants and grass to give people inspiration for their own gardens in the spring. However, something at the show people are most likely not expecting to appear on the showroom floor is artificial grass.

Artificial grass isn't want many people think it is, and has come a long way from the days of fake, plastic-looking lawns. Purchase Green will be one of the vendors at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show, and they are experts on artificial lawns. The company joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain the advancements in artificial laws, and how they can transform a home both outside and indoors with their products.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show will take place now through March 3 at DeVos Place.

Garden enthusiasts will be able to find every product and service for their home and garden with 300 exhibitors, most of them local to Michigan.

On the Home Stage, discover 2024's hot design trends with Interior Designer Leslie Hart Davidson, and tips to organize the entire house from life coach Kate Wert, tapping into renewable energy sources, how to succeed with that DIY project, and more.

The Proven Winners Garden Stage will host Kerry Ann Mendez, owner of Perennially Yours, which is dedicated to teaching the art of high-impact, low-maintenance flower gardening and landscaping.

There will also be Cooking Demonstrations all four days on the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage, where Chef Jeff Brandon will teach attendees how to create Global Flavors. Plus, Chef Destinee Keener will demonstrate some down home dishes on the DTE Energy Grilling Deck. The Canning Diva, Dianne Devereaux will also host seminars on food preservation.

Get a complete lineup of showcases, seminars, and more at grhomeshow.com.