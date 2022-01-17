Watch
Morning Mix

New year, new you! Get rid of wrinkles with Plexaderm

Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 10:39:30-05

There are so many before and afters on social media of people getting rid of eye bags in just minutes. The transformations are incredible and almost unbelievable, but what product could produce such drastic results?

Plexaderm claims to work in just minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging like wrinkles, crow's feet, under-eye bags, and more.

Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa explains the science behind Plexaderm, and how it works.

Plexaderm is giving Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers a special deal on their product. Mention seeing Plexaderm on the show, and receive a six-day six application trial pack for $14.94 with free shipping.

To order, call 1-800-923-8973 or visit plexaderm.com.

