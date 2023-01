The Boxed Bowtique in Jenison has a capsule collection just in time for Valentine's Day.

Sisters and co-owners, Breanna and Brittany stopped by to show us the outfits which include shoes and accessories.

The Boxed Bowtique is located at 135 Chicago Drive, Suite #2 in Jenison.

See all the products they have to offer by following them on Instagram or shopping online at theboxedbowtique.com.