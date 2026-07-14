Muskegon Bike Time Revs Up to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary

One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is gearing up for a monumental milestone as the annual festival celebrates two decades along Michigan's West Coast. Muskegon Bike Time is officially returning from Wednesday, July 15 through Sunday, July 19, bringing an expected crowd of over 100,000 visitors and 75,000 motorcycles back to Muskegon County. The five-day, free-to-attend event will center most of its core activities at Hot Rod Harley-Davidson on Shoreline Drive.

Since its inception in 2007, the massive annual gathering has served as a critical economic driver for the shoreline community, contributing more than $30 million annually to the area. This year's anniversary lineup features a robust schedule of free live concerts on the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson Main Stage as well as demo rides, arm wrestling and "Dadbod" competitions, a cornhole tournament, and much more. The event concludes with the signature Patriot Ride on Sunday.

To commemorate twenty years of riding, organizers have planned a special drone show on Saturday, July 18, at 10 PM. The tribute will celebrate not only the two-decade history of the festival but also honors the late Dr. Mark Campbell, whose guidance and leadership helped build and sustain the festival.

Complete festival details, camping registrations, and full performance schedules are on the official event website at muskegonbiketime.com.

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