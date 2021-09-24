Morning Buzz: September 24

1. Haunted Houses are designed for one thing, scaring people. Today, the doors open once again for The Haunt in Wyoming.

This year, the haunt is celebrating 20 years of fear.

Doors open at 6:30 tonight, with general admission starting at $30.

2. Pet owners, the Harbor Humane Society is hosting two events this weekend for the community to microchip and vaccinate their pets.

Friday from 3-6 p.m., they're hosting a grand opening at the newly opened Van Raalte Dog Park in Holland. There will be a low-cost vaccine clinic sponsored by the Holland Police Department. The event will also feature ice cream for people and pup-cups for the dogs.

On Saturday from 12-2 p.m., they'll be hosting people and pets. Harbor Humane and Hand-2-Hand will be hosting a free microchip clinic and food drive.

More information can be found at harborhumane.org.

3. The iPhone 13 goes on sale today as pre-orders begin shipping.

Apple's new line of iPhones is not a big redesign of the iPhone 12, but they do have better cameras, batteries, and processing, for about the same price.

There are four versions of the new iPhone: the 13 Mini, the 13, the 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

The tech giant unveiled the phones at an event last week.

4. Next year is going to be about cool and refreshing colors according to Sherwin Williams. The paint manufacturer has chosen Evergreen Fog as its 2022 Color of the Year.

Sherwin-Williams says the mix of gray and green color has a sophisticated earthy feel that can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The company has chosen a Color of the Year for the last 12 years. They start by looking at industry trends and emerging themes to create a color mix forecast.

The 2022 forecast included 40 colors and four palettes.

5. Football fans, get ready! The Detroit Lions are facing off against the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field this Sunday.

Predictions say the Detroit Lions are the underdogs in this lineup after the Ravens beat the Chiefs last week.

The game takes place Sunday at 1 p.m.