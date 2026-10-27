Morning Buzz: October 27, 2026

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Volunteers needed for tax filing prep

Heart of West Michigan United Way, The Source, Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, and Barry County United Way are all looking for volunteers to help neighbors file their taxes for free this coming tax season. This is part of a statewide push lead by the Michigan Department of Treasury.

No experience is needed, and free training and IRS certification are provided. Roles include prep, intake, greeting, scheduling, and interpreting, with some evening and weekend options. Students, retirees, and working professionals are welcome.

To sign up, go to michiganfreetaxhelp.org/volunteer.

Basic needs vending machine open at Ferris State University

A new basic needs vending machine is now stocked outside the Eisler Center at Ferris State University's main campus. It offers hygiene and wellness items to students for free, 24/7.

The machine holds up to 500 items across nine categories, from shampoo and toothpaste to toilet paper, menstrual products, and Naloxone. Students scan in with their I.D. and pick up one item per category each hour. This was all paid for with a $20,000 grant from opioid settlement funds through Corewell Health, with $8,000 available for restocking.

To learn more about the basic needs vending machine and other student resources, go to ferris.edu.

Fruit Ridge/I-96 bridge finalist in America's Transportation Awards

Michigan's Fruit Ridge Avenue Bridge over I-96 is up for a National People's Choice Award! The rebuild and modernization project is a finalist in the "America's Transportation Awards", a competition among state departments of transportation.

The people's choice winner takes home $10,000 to give to a charity, and MDOT has picked Construction Angels. The national nonprofit helps the families of construction workers killed on the job.

You can vote once a day through November 15 on the America's Transportation Awards website.

Kalamazoo fall leaf pickup schedule released

Kalamazoo's fall leaf pickup starts Monday, November 2 and runs through December 12, weather permitting.

No scheduling is needed, just put your leaves on the curb lawn near the street, loose or in paper bags or cardboard boxes. Crews start on the city's east side and work west, then repeat as weather allows. Be sure to keep piles out of the street, sidewalks, bike lanes, storm drains, and mailboxes. No trash or plastic bags are to be included with the piles. Small sticks and pumpkins are allowed. If snow or ice hits, leaf crews switch to plowing, so pickup may be delayed.

For weekly updates and the crew progress map, go to kalamazoocity.org/leafpickup.

Ox-Bow fellowship members expanding

Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists' Residency in Saugatuck is opening its doors to more artists! The 2027 summer fellowship is growing from nine fellows to 18, and it's no longer just for students!

Artists with equivalent professional experience can now apply alongside senior BFA students, MFA students, and postgrads. The fellowship is fully funded and runs 12 weeks, with dedicated studio space, room and board, three meals a day, a weekly stipend, and regular critiques!

Applications are open and close January 3. Find details at ox-bow.org.

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