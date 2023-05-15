Morning Buzz: May 13

1. Time to get those bikes out of the garage for Bike Friendly Kalamazoo’s 12th annual Bike Week. It runs through the 20th.

There's a lot going on like a bike show, group rides, lessons, and more. Details on all the different activities can be found on the Kalamazoo Bike Weekwebsite!

2. Are you looking to test your reading ability? The Grand Rapids Public Library has a novel way to do just that.

The library has put out a call for readers of all ages for its free summer reading challenge, no library card is required!

The library says the challenge not only helps curb summer literacy loss for children. It's also an excellent way for anyone to discover new hobbies, interests, and skills.

If that's not enough for you, area organizations are offering some prizes. You can sign up for the challenge on GRPL's website.

3. Muskegon County residents are invited to the Hackley Day Celebration on May 20.

Enjoy free tours of the Hackley and Hume Historic Site from 4 to 7 p.m. Along with walk-through tours of the houses, the event will also feature live music, lawn games, food, and historic craft activities and games for the kids.

For more information just go to lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. Local restaurants getting ready for the summer dining season. Outdoor patios are opening, and new menus are being launched.

At Margaux, JW Marriott’s chic French bistro, you'll find dishes like Lake Superior Whitefish, or the Gnocchi Parisienne.

You'll also be able to indulge in their new dessert offerings too. At the Amway Grand Plaza, there are new menu items and drinks as well.

At the Lumber Baron Bar, they've introduced a new mocktail menu incorporating some of the top nonalcoholic spirits in the industry.

5. Three Michigan breweries were awarded medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup competition, better known as "The Olympics of Beer Competition."

The Mitten Brewing Co. earned a bronze for its Imperial Peanuts & Crackerjacks.

Founders Brewing received a silver for Dirty Bastard and Redwood Brewing Co. in Flint took home a gold for its Nectar of the Gods.

This year more than 10,000 beers were submitted by more than 2,000 breweries from 51 countries.