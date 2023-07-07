Morning Buzz: July 7, 2023

1. Frozen, the Tony-nominated best musical, will be in Grand Rapids next week, July 11-23.

Enjoy an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.

Tickets are still available at broadwaygrandrapids.com.



2. Friends of GR Parks hosting a community skateboard workshop and competition. It’s at the Roberto Clemente DIY Skatepark on July 15 from 2 to 10 p.m.

The workshop will be held first, and the curb competition and Tony Hawk Pro Skate Competition will follow. DJ Soul Club will be handling the music.

Register and learn more at friendsofgrparks.org.



3. It's a popular word game and now you can challenge others.

On Saturday, August 5 the Kalamazoo Literacy Council will host the 12th Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest at the Radisson Plaza Hotel, to benefit adult literacy.

Each year, players meet up for an exciting day of gaming to raise awareness and funds that directly serve adult learners across the region.

Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and gaming materials.

Details at kalamazooliteracy.org.



4. Planning a trip to Chicago anytime soon? If so, there's a new exhibit that just opened at the Museum Of Science And Industry in Hyde Park.

"The Blue Paradox" takes you beneath the ocean's surface to explore the effect plastic waste has on our planet's most valuable natural resource.

This visual exhibit also showcases how pervasive plastic pollution is in our oceans and how we can all can be part of the solution.

This is the first time it's in the United States after opening up in London in 2021.

5. A Traverse City man is probably feeling it today after using his golf clubs to raise money for military families.

Mike Jager golfed 100 holes at Crystal Mountain to support the Folds of Honor Foundation.

He started raising money about six months ago that will go towards scholarships for family members of the military and first responders.

One highlight of the day – a hole-in-one on the Betsie Valley. He hadn't had one in more than 20 years.