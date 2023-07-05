Morning Buzz: July 5, 2023

1. Bring the littles out to the Holland Farmers Market for kids activities today.

The Parks And Rec Department helps host these every Wednesday through August 16 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. These events are always free, and it kicks off with market story time hosted by the Herrick District Library.

After that, there is a fun, educational, hands-on activity led by a local community partner beginning at 10.

To learn more visit hollandfarmersmarket.com.

2. The deadline to submit an entry for the Grand Rapids Film Festival is coming up.

The submission deadline for the festival, which will take place from September 29 to October 1, is Friday, July 7. If you miss the deadline but still want to participate, you can do the 24 hour micro film challenge, taking place during the festival from September 23-24.

The festival will include workshops and cash prizes. For more information, go to grandrapidsfilmfestival.com.

3. The crew of the S.S. Badger is bringing back overnight voyages. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the 70-year-old vessel on Lake Michigan, says its overnight sailings known as doubles will return after a three-year absence on July 6.

The overnight sailings offer passengers a unique opportunity to travel and view the night sky, stars, and sunsets as a part of the route to their destination.

4. Fireworks are not the only thing lighting up the night sky this week.

The July full moon, nicknamed the buck moon, has been illuminating our skies for several nights.

Jim from Muskegon sent us this image. This full moon is the first in a string of four supermoons — special full moons that can appear larger and brighter than usual.

The next full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, will fall on August 1.

5. Lots of holiday celebration on Tuesday, and in East Grand Rapids the GR District Pipe Band gave America’s independence some Scottish flair.

The Fox 17 crew followed behind With fox 17's Haleigh Vaughn, Michelle Dunaway, and Tessa Ditirro waving to the crowd.

East GR also had a water ski show and live music, ending of course with fireworks.