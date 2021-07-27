Morning Buzz: July 27

1. A fur coat gets pretty hot in the summer, so bring Fido to Wag 'N Wade to cool off! The event is returning this year to Richmond Pool after a year hiatus on August 22.

The free event, put on by the City of Grand Rapids where people can swim with their pets.

After taking last year off due to the pandemic, this will be the city's 4th Wag 'N Wade event. The event happens the day after the season closes, right before they drain the pools for the off-season.

The city shared the date on their Facebook page and said details and registration information will be coming soon.

2. Lace up your sneakers and get ready for the Runway 5K. The event is returning to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport this year on Saturday, September 25.

Registration has already begun for this unique race, which is capped at 1,200 participants and gives walkers and runners the rare opportunity to complete on an actual airport runway.

The race is being hosted by Trivium racing, with this year's charity partner being the Family Hope Foundation.

Register at runsignup.com.

3. A pro that's come out of the pandemic is the ease of online shopping. Order groceries in minutes and they'll be ready to pick-up in just a few hours.

SpartanNash knows the trend is here to stay, so they hosted a grand opening celebration for its new micro-fulfillment center in Caledonia Township on Monday.

The facility will pack Fast Lane orders for 24 grocery stores in West Michigan, more than doubling current capabilities. Once the center is fully-operational, it'll be able to pack more than 1,000 orders every day.

4. If you've noticed less cereal in the box or less ice cream in the container, you're not losing your mind. Companies are opting for smaller packaging to offset rising costs.

It's called "Shrinkflation", and it's been around for decades, but it typically becomes more common when company's costs go up, like the inflation surge we're seeing in 2021.

Consumers notice price hikes, but they're less likely to notice a smaller box on the shelf, or a few sheets missing from the toilet paper roll.

5. July 27 is National Creme Brulee Day.

Creme Brulee, which in French means "burnt cream," is rich custard topped with sugar that is caramelized with a small propane torch.

The sweet treat is also known as crema catalana, and trinity creme.

It's usually vanilla-flavored, but can actually be served in just about any flavor.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the earliest known reference to creme brulee was in 1691.