Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Mattson Financial: How to achieve a jackpot retirement

Videos
Mattson Financial: A Jackpot Retirement
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 10:54:27-05

There have been lots of eye-popping lottery jackpots lately. While it might seem to be a good problem being a millionaire, more money sometimes leads to more problems.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team from Mattson Financial Services, share how people with money set aside can spend their money in a smart way so it lasts throughout retirement.

To learn more about putting yourself in a position to retire wealthier, Mattson Financial has a great offer. For the first five callers that have saved $250,000 or more who are retired or nearing retirement, Mattson Financial is offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan. They'll sit down with you and provide a roadmap analyzing where you are financially, discuss where you want to be during retirement, and the steps you can take to get there.

Call (616)-514-3831 to take advantage of this offer. Or learn more by visiting mattsonfinancial.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News