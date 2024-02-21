LaughFest Trivia Night of the Stars still looking for teams to join the event

Laughfest is almost here, and there are so many opportunities for fun with friends! One of those events is Trivia Night of the Stars, and they're still looking for teams to sign up.

Join hosts Michelle McKormick and Gregg Hansen from WLAV, where they'll be asking teams culture questions, West Michigan brain teasers, and video clips that’ll have people laughing like crazy. Teams of six will compete against local media personalities and snag the chance to win some seriously fabulous prizes.

Media celebrities will include:

WOOD TV – Emily Linnert, Matt Kirkwood, and Tom Hillen

WZZM TV- Dave Kaechele & Nate Belt

WXMI- Michelle Dunaway & Todd Chance

IMPROV- Matt Lauria, Allen Trieu, and Josh Ortega

The event will take place on March 6 at Golden Age in Creston Brewing.

Trivia starts at 6 p.m. Registration cost is $100 per team.

Teams can register at laughfestgr.org.