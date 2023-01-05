Last chance to get tickets for St. Joe Winter Beer Fest on January 28

St. Joe Winter Beer Fest is less than a month away, and there are less than 200 tickets left for the town's largest outdoor winter event on January 28.

Anyone 21 and older is invited to join the party in downtown St. Joseph, on the corner of Broad St. and Lake Blvd. from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a variety of craft beers from Michigan and food.

St. Joe Today invites everyone 21 years and older to come out of hibernation and meet friends at this lakeside destination during the 2023 St. Joe Winter Beer Fest.

General Admission tickets are available for $40 and will include admission, a tasting cup, 12 tokens (one token per sample), entertainment courtesy of Sunset Coast DJ, and winter comradery.

For more information on the St. Joe Winter Beer Fest, visit stjoetoday.com/beerfest.