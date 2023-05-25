Holland Farmers Market kicks off Summer Enrichment Series

The Holland Farmers Market is back in full swing, selling fresh produce and homemade goods all summer long, but there's so much more than fruits and veggies at the market. For the first time, the market is introducing its first-ever Summer Enrichment Series, a monthly series of fun, informative, and affordable classes covering a wide variety of topics.

There will be fun and affordable classes on topics like composting, gardening, and healthy meal prep designed to enrich your life. Get the all details on the first class on May 27 here!

Summer Enrichment Series will take place on the last Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. Classes cost $10 each.

A complete schedule can be found at hollandfarmersmarket.com, or stay up to date on their Facebook page.